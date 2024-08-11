ERC20 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.89 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $9.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,937.11 or 0.96420678 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01939834 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

