Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 11th (ALE, AMPE, AMS, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CLRO, CMCT, EDR, FUN)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, August 11th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

