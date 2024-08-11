Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 11th (ALE, AMPE, AMS, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CLRO, CMCT, EDR, FUN)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, August 11th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

