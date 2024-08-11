Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TXO Partners, L.P.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TXO Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO Partners stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $630.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Insider Activity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,309,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

