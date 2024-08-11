Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 42.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Equitable by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 141.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 2,132,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.