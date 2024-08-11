EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.21. 801,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,592. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after buying an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 188,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

