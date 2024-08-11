EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.200-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.21. 801,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average is $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

