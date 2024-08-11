Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.15 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $62.03 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

