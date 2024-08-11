Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,371,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 10,029,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,592. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

