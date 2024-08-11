Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Enovis updated its FY24 guidance to $2.62-$2.77 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.770 EPS.

Enovis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 756,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,150. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. Enovis has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.