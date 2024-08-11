EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
EnerSys Price Performance
NYSE ENS traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 205,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53.
EnerSys Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
