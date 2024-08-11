Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 36,043,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,403,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

