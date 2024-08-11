Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 327,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 307.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

