Enerflex Ltd. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$10.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -8.06%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

