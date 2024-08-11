Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 98,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $266.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.