Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Issues Earnings Results

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Emerald updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emerald Price Performance

Shares of EEX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. Emerald has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

