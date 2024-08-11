Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.10-$16.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.4-$46.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.93 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.100-16.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $916.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 5.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of LLY stock traded up $46.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $891.68. 6,587,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $871.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

