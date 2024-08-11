Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

LLY traded up $46.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $891.68. 6,587,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. The company has a market cap of $847.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $966.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

