Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.100-16.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.4 billion-$46.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.0 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.10-$16.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $916.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of LLY stock traded up $46.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $891.68. 6,587,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $871.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.47. The firm has a market cap of $847.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

