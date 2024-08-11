Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Gimbal Financial’s 3rd Largest Position

Gimbal Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 12.5% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $46.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $891.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $871.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $847.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

