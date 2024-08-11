Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $143.54

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.54 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 149.05 ($1.90). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.90), with a volume of 399,148 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. The company has a market cap of £875.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,972.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total value of £525,000 ($670,926.52). 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

See Also

