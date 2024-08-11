Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

