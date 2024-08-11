El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOCO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 177,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,595. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $371.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 34.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

