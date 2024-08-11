Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 202.27% from the company’s previous close.

EDIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 1,796,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,969. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business’s revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock valued at $168,768 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

