Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPM traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.80. 5,540,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

