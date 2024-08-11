Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $180.75

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.75 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 178.50 ($2.28). Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.29), with a volume of 127,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £198.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,444.44%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider David Simpson sold 1,366 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.34), for a total value of £2,499.78 ($3,194.61). Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

