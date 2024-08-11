ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$2.35 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.48.

Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 577,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,749. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

