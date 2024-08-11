Dynex Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Dynex has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges. Dynex has a market capitalization of $32.49 million and $696,376.25 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,774,040 coins and its circulating supply is 93,934,182 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,774,039.85021332. The last known price of Dynex is 0.36077322 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $789,653.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

