Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.71. 3,080,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

