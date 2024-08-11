Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.71. 3,080,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.