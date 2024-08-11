Dymension Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.66 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Dymension has a total market cap of $273.22 million and $7.66 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,030,894,295 coins and its circulating supply is 195,519,338 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,030,818,831 with 195,407,238 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.32186628 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $10,034,747.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

