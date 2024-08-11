DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19-3.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 2,590,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

