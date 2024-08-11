Dwight Eric Smith Purchases 500 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.90%.

PEBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

