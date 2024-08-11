Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCO. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

DCO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.70. 62,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,977. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $907.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

