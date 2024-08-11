Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.66

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.66 and traded as high as $63.27. Ducommun shares last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 40,654 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Ducommun Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $907.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ducommun by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

