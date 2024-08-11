Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 2,689,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

