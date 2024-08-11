DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.36

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $15.77. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 27,214 shares traded.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

