DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.36

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $15.77. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 27,214 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
