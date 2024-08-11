Divi Hits One Day Volume of $277,460.52 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Divi has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $277,460.52 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Divi has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,981,986,469 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,981,257,094.132608. The last known price of Divi is 0.00166705 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $249,027.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

