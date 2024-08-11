Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.95% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JULW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $33.15. 212,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,452. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.