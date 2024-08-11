Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DELL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,405,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

