Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 46,459 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,459 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 31.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 117.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 8,757,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

