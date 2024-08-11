Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,222 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,604 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 557,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 170,870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 367.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 443,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $3,992,000.

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 49,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,368. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

