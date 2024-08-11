Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.18. The company had a trading volume of 963,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,510. The firm has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

