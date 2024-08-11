Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,776 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 102,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Affirm by 951.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 0.9 %

AFRM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $25.44. 4,959,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,484. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

