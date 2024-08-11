Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,836 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,994,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 64,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

BMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

BMA traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 251,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,157. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.91. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.798 per share. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

