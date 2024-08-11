Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

SMH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $224.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,241,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.81. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

