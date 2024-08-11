Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 211,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,968. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $994.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

