Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 501 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. 47,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

