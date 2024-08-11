Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.83. 250,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,918. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

