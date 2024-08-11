Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $73,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 84,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.69. 3,644,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,658. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

