Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,905 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.41. 4,255,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,392,225. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

