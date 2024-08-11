Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,343,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

